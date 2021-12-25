Bfsg LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

