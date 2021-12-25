Bfsg LLC Invests $614,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.3% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 158.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $263,036,000 after acquiring an additional 88,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $245.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

