Bfsg LLC Has $797,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after buying an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after buying an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after buying an additional 1,981,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after buying an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

