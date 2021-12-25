Bfsg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4,905.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,236,000 after purchasing an additional 431,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,979,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 727.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after acquiring an additional 327,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $123.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,064 shares of company stock worth $3,493,923. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

