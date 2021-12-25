Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $204.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

