Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 153.1% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $122.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day moving average is $126.33. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $108.79 and a 1-year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

