Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 201.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 57.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $10,749,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,267 shares of company stock valued at $40,583,902. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $323.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.19.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.