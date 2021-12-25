Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,403 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 79,826 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after buying an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,744,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,880,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.03.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

