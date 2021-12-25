Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $64,000 Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 450,645 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,801,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 94,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,009 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,588 shares of company stock worth $3,934,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

