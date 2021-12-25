Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 274 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 107.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.