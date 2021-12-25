Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $52,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNC opened at $197.93 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

