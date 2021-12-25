Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 199 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Shares of LMT opened at $347.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.41.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

