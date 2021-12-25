Belt (BELT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00055701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.94 or 0.07981787 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,754.47 or 0.99930241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00072093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

