BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) vs. Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Critical Review

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Benson Hill and BellRing Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 2 0 2.67 BellRing Brands 0 4 8 0 2.67

Benson Hill presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.78%. BellRing Brands has a consensus price target of $31.30, suggesting a potential upside of 15.88%. Given Benson Hill’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than BellRing Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22% BellRing Brands 2.21% -1.32% 5.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BellRing Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benson Hill and BellRing Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands $1.25 billion 0.86 $27.60 million $0.71 38.04

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Benson Hill on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

