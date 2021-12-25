Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 128.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007,213 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.99% of Belden worth $104,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,292,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after acquiring an additional 75,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Belden by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,138,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,281,000 after purchasing an additional 106,733 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Belden by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,503,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Belden by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Belden by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,985,000 after purchasing an additional 263,666 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.35. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

