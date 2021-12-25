Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007,213 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.99% of Belden worth $104,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Belden by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Belden by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $3,464,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.35. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.49%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

