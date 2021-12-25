BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $273.89

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $273.89, but opened at $267.68. BeiGene shares last traded at $263.85, with a volume of 248 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.50.

The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.52 and a 200 day moving average of $335.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. As a group, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,883. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 8.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,444,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

