Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.61. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BZH. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $714.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.94. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

