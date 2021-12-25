Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.61. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BZH. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $714.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.94. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.