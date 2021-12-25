Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Square by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Square by 13.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 349,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after buying an additional 40,898 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Square by 37.1% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Square by 11.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Square by 19.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $167.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 156.74, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.66.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

