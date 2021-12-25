Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $164,000 Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of BGR opened at $9.42 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

