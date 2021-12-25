Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $272,000 in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHGG shares. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

