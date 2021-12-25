Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after buying an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after buying an additional 2,553,297 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,795,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,241,000 after buying an additional 524,749 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,175,000 after buying an additional 591,054 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,330,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,647,000 after buying an additional 79,969 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

