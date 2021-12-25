Basid Coin (BASID) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $157,273.00

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basid Coin has a market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $157,273.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00042131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin (CRYPTO:BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,336,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

