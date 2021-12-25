Basic Attention Token Price Tops $1.34 on Major Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and approximately $285.03 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00042417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00210525 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,864,568 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

