Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,169 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 14,088 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.39.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

