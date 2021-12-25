Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Shares Up 2.2%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTDPF)

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

