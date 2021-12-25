Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,681 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.18.

NYSE DQ opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

