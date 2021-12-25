Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $61,000 Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Farfetch by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 728,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after acquiring an additional 295,794 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Farfetch by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 823,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,857,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 200.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.