Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 48.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 151.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 331,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 199,846 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at $234,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $115,837.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,667 shares of company stock worth $859,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $66.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $62.16 and a one year high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

