Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 186 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $77.49 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $72.72 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

