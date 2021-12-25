Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atkore by 3,104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Atkore by 24.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 270,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 331.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 233,641 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 23.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 194,725 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 120.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 222,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 121,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $106.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $118.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.50.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

