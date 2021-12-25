Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Holdings Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of Bank OZK worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 777,477 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after acquiring an additional 422,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 308,434 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

