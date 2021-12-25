Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.12 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $13.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.21. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $11.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. CIBC cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$157.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$146.00 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$146.82.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$135.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$94.90 and a 52-week high of C$141.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$130.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

