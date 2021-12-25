Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$162.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$159.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$146.82.

BMO stock opened at C$135.87 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$94.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.23. The company has a market cap of C$88.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

