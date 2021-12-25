Bank of America Corp DE Sells 15,515,802 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,192,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,515,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Banco Bradesco worth $67,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 723.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,958 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 44.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 190,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 44.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 85,669 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBD. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

