Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $71,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $112.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.79. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $88.78 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.