Bank of America Corp DE Has $73.30 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,701,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 184,885 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $73,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 209,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter.

BTZ stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

