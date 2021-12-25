Bank of America Corp DE Has $69.82 Million Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 204,843 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.22% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $69,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OFC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 710,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,389,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,693,000 after buying an additional 642,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,881,000 after buying an additional 611,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,457,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,643,000 after buying an additional 500,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.