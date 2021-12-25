Bank of America Corp DE Has $65.15 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,199 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.60% of Darling Ingredients worth $65,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.13. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

