Bank of America Corp DE Has $63 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,473,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099,475 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.13% of Graphic Packaging worth $63,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPK. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 177.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,054 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 222.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

GPK stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

