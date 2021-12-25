Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 238,100 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,727 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.11% of BHP Group worth $71,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 61.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after acquiring an additional 718,755 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in BHP Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 690,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 635,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after purchasing an additional 43,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,447 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 175,713 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 557,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,304,000 after purchasing an additional 289,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $59.27 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

