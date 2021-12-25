Band Protocol (BAND) Market Capitalization Achieves $203.21 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $203.21 million and approximately $26.43 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.77 or 0.00011369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00043111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

BAND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

