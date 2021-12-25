Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $825,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 41.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE opened at $129.41 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

