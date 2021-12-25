Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 76.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,277.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 65,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 62,280 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 174,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after buying an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

NYSE:D opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.69. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

