Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $302.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.71 and a 12 month high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,895. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

