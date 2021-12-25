Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 42.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 50.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $381.17 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.