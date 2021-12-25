Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,360 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

