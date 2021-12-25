Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 18.77 and last traded at 18.75. Approximately 3,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 851,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.87.

BLZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.25.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.18 by -0.14. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Backblaze Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

