B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,721 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,292,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,848,000 after buying an additional 2,346,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,095,000 after buying an additional 2,310,842 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,074,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.94 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

