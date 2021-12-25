B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in International Paper were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

